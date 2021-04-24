StayStrongIndia | Manipur CM N Biren Singh Highlights State's Fight Against COVID-19

As India fights the second wave of COVID-19, Manipur CM N Biren Singh joined Republic Media Network's campaign #StayStrongIndia. Biren Singh spoke about the state's COVID-19 fight and coordination efforts with the Centre to address the crisis. In addition, he also highlighted the overall COVID-19 situation in Manipur.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh on COVID-19 fight

Biren Singh spoke about the Coronavirus situation in his state and said that his government is coordinating closely with the Centre and the Health Ministry. Singh stated that Prime Minister Modi has enquired about the situation in the state. He further stated that there have been discussions with the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis. Singh has remarked that Manipur is also recording more cases thereby making the situation alarming. The state government as a part of its countermeasures has issued SOPs.

"I have already issued SOPs for genral public and particularly the women's market as it is always a busy area. The market has been closed down. We have also followed the roster system for markets. The women's market has been closed for 10 days while public transport will function with 50 per cent capacity." said N Biren Singh

In addition, people flouting the norms and the SOPs will be penalised, the chief minister added. Moreover, public gatherings have been banned, even for ministers, MLAs and other leaders. Among other measures, the state government has decided that people will not be allowed to enter Manipur without submitting a negative Covid test report. Singh further added that vaccination drive in the state is successful so far with more people coming out to get inoculated.

On vaccination, supply and shortage of oxygen and medical supplies

When asked about vaccination, supply and shortage of medical supplies, Singh stated that people who are positive are being urged to follow home isolation. Whereas, people who are severely affected are being admitted to hospitals. However, he added that the state is not facing any shortage of oxygen supply due to private companies.

"As of now we are not facing any oxygen shortage because there are private oxygen producing comapnies. There are also two oxygen plants. Apart from that we have adequate oxygen stock as of now." Biren Singh stated. "Another plant is also being set up which will meet the requirements" Singh added

Meanwhile, the hospitals in the state have also stocked up life-saving drugs and other supplies. The state government is additionally coordinating with the Union Health Ministry to stock up any other medicines and drugs that are required to address the Coronavirus situation in the state.

N Biren Singh opines on possibility of lockdown

The Manipur CM acknowledged that the lockdown affected people and that the country suffered economically. Speaking about his discussion with Prime Minister Modi, Singh stated that the state government is focusing on micro-containment zones where positive cases have been recorded.

"We are identifying containment zones in the state and sending the medical facilities there. Therefore instead of a lockdown, we can continue this, but it depends on the situation. But so far, we are following this. Even schools and colleges are not open." he stated.

Vaccination in Manipur

Speaking about the state government's vaccination methods, Biren Singh stated that so far over 1.21 lakh people have been vaccinated with the first dose of COIVD-19. Meanwhile, 61000 people have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Singh, the state's vaccination response has been good so far with frontline workers being vaccinated. The vaccination drive in Manipur is taking place in all district headquarters, Singh added. Medical centres and all district hospitals have been provided with all medical supplies and manpower.

Biren Singh on politics amid the second wave of COVID-19

Biren Singh expressed dismay on the politics amid the second wave of Coronavirus in India. "It's very unfortunate as we never used to engage in such politics during this crucial time. We should concentrate on saving lives and the Centre is doing whatever it can to help. They are ready to help. Whatever the state needs, they are sending it by calculating as per the requirements." said Singh

"As a CM, it is our duty to cater to needy people and address their needs on priority. The selection priority depends on the state, not the Centre. In my opinion, the Centre is doing well and PM Modi is coordinating with all state CMs." Singh added.

The Manipur CM added that people should not panic due to the current situation but deal it with a calm mind and with discipline. "Discipline is the only way we can be saved from this pandemic." opined Biren Singh. He further stated that guidelines drafted by the Centre should be followed which will help people in this pandemic.