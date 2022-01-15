Nuns Vow To Continue Fight After Kerala Court Acquits Bishop Franco Mulakkal In Rape Case

In a shocking development, an Additional Sessions Court in Kerala's Kottayam acquitted Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the 2018 Kerala nun rape case on Friday. While many have expressed their outrage following the court's verdict, the nuns too have expressed their shock. According to news agency PTI, a group of nuns of Kuravilangad Convent who were standing with the victim were on the verge of tears and they expressed that they were yet to believe that such a verdict came out from the court.

However, regardless of the court's verdict, the nuns have vowed that they would go ahead and challenge the verdict in a higher court and take forward the fight of their colleague who was allegedly raped by Bishop Franco Mulakkal. Sister Anupama, who was at the helm of the nun's years-long fight for justice also told that they would continue staying in the convent and take forward their fight till their sister gets justice.

"We will continue our stay in the convent and take forward our fight till our sister gets justice. Police and prosecution showed justice to us but we did not get the expected justice from the judiciary," the nun told the reporters "It happens everytime when people have money and power. This time also we feel that the verdict happpened after bribing. But we are thankful to all people who have supported us, not just our religion, but all religions," she added

Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted in 2018 Kerala Nun Rape Case

A Sessions Court in Kerala's Kottayam acquitted Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the 2018 Kerala nun rape case on Friday. After over 26 months of trial, the court found Franco Mulakkal not guilty of raping a nun from the Missionaries of Jesus convent in Kuravilangad. The survivor had moved the Catholic Church after she alleged that Franco raped her 13 times during his visits to the convent between 2014 and 2016.

The rape case against Bishop Mulakkal was registered by police in Kottayam district in 2018, while it began in November 2019. The court had concluded the hearing on January 10 and reserved its verdict in the case of the alleged rape of a nun by the controversial bishop. It was an in-camera trial and the media was prohibited from reporting details about the trial, as per Bishop Franco’s counsel’s request.

In her complaint to the police in June 2018, the nun had alleged that she was subjected to sexual abuse by Franco, then Bishop of the Jalandhar, diocese of Roman Catholic Church, between 2014 and 2016. The Special Investigation Team which probed the case arrested the Bishop and charged him with wrongful confinement, rape, unnatural sex and criminal intimidation.