Nupur Sharma Moves Supreme Court Again Seeking Protection From Arrest; Hearing On July 19

Suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party over her controversial remarks, Nupur Sharma once again knocked at the doors of the Supreme Court on Monday. Sharma, 37, through a fresh plea in the apex court, has requested a stay on the arrest in the nine FIRs lodged against her. Also, the suspended BJP leader has requested that since the FIR in Delhi was the first, therefore, the others registered at different places should be clubbed with the same.

A Supreme Court Bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala will hear Nupur Sharma's plea on July 19.

Earlier as well, the Indian politician had moved a petition before the court seeking the clubbing of all FIRs against her. In the hearing of the said petition on July 1, the SC bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala came down heavily on her and accused her of threatening the security of the country. Observing that her "loose tongue has set the entire country on fire", it held her outburst responsible for the violence that broke out throughout the country.

Have been receiving death, rape threats: Nupur Sharma

Sharma's controversial remark, made during the course of a TV debate, triggered unprecedented protests across India. The worst-hit was Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, which witnessed major law and order situation, with violence breaking out after members of a particular community that had called for a bandh, forced shopkeepers of other communities to shut their shops.

Besides protests, targeted killings were also witnessed in Rajasthan's Udaipur and Maharashtra's Amravati. In Udaipur, a tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal Teni, was killed in his shop, while in Amravati, a chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was hacked to death on his way home from his shop. In both cases, the victims had allegedly voiced their support for Sharma.