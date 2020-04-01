Nurse, Five Other Staff Members Test Positive For Coronavirus At Jaslok Hospital: Sources

According to Republic TV sources, as many as six people, including a nurse and five other staff members have tested positive for novel Coronavirus at Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital. Sources state that the hospital is unsure about how the members contracted the disease. It can be because they came in contact with patients who were displaying symptoms or tested positive. However, apart from the nurse, there is no official confirmation yet on the total numbers of patients being tested positive.

More than 100 staff members tested

According to reports, there was an asymptomatic patient who came in and had to undergo dialysis but later he tested positive. Currently, the hospital administration is not allowing any new admissions, no OPD and no visitors. Even the emergency section of the hospital has been closed. Sources said more than 100 people, including staff and patients, were being tested and some people have been put into isolation.

On Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra surged to 302 with 82 fresh cases being reported. Among them, more than 59 cases were from Mumbai. As per the Maharashtra Health Department, one person from the Philippines who attended the Markaz Nizamuddin has been traced and appropriate action has been taken.

Moreover, the authorities are also tracing other possible contacts. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope revealed that the maximum number of the novel Coronavirus cases were concentrated in the Mumbai and Thane region.

