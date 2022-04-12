Nurses hold protest at GB Pant Hospital in Delhi, allege corruption

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Scores of nurses of a Delhi government-run facility on Tuesday held a protest in the facility's premises and alleged that several administration staff were involved in corruption and other irregularities.

Liladhar Ramchandani, president of the hospital's nurses’ association and secretary general of Delhi Nurses Federation said, "We have been trying to flag the issue for quite some time, and had also communicated to several authorities about it. We had no option left but to protest".

Meanwhile, in the wake of complaints and allegations of corruption against the hospital administration's staff, the medical superintendent has relieved three nursing officers and an officiating nursing superintendent from duty and asked them to go on leave.

"In view of the allegations and ongoing enquiry, the following nursing officials of GB Pant are hereby relieved of their duties and ordered to proceed on leave immediately. Further, these officials shall make themselves available for enquiry as and when called," said the order issued by the medical superintendent on April 11.

Ramchandani alleged that action has been "taken against people" who raised voice against corruption.

Ramchandani said the protest, under the banner of a joint action committee, was held for two hours on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday, if their demand are not met.

Maybe from next week onwards, we will go on an indefinite strike, Ramchandani said.

"Our demand is that the medical director should be removed," he said.

"The protest is against several instances of corruption in administration an other irregularities," he charged. PTI KND TDS TDS

