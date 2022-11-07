In a mega showdown, the students seeking employment in the Nursing and health department of West Bengal staged a massive protest in Kolkata against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. As the protest intensified, the state police deployed in the area detained the students.

Republic TV has learnt that the protest took place on Monday afternoon outside the office of the Health recruitment Board of the West Bengal government where a group of Nursing students and job seekers had gathered. The protesting students stated that they have been demanding jobs in the health department of the state government as they have cleared the exams and submitted the documents. They accused Mamata led-West Bengal government of corruption across all the departments which has disrupted the recruitment process. The students were later detained by the state police.

#BREAKING | Nursing students protest in Kolkata against Mamata Banerjee govt over unemployment, seeks jobs. Tune in - https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/IpnmH4hFsP — Republic (@republic) November 7, 2022

Kolkata Police Detain TET Candidates Protesting against TMC Govt

Earlier this month, job-seeking candidates, Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) candidates, who were protesting outside the state education board's office in Salt Lake were detained by the West Bengal police. Notably, TET 2014 qualified candidates were protesting for several days in support of their demand for direct recruitment, accusing the state administration of corruption and prioritising undeserving candidates.

After detaining and dispersing the protestors, police imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the area, according to PTI. Notably, police led by senior officers removed about 500 protesters, who claimed to have qualified for the exam but were still omitted from the merit list.

It is pertinent to mention that former state primary education board chairman, Manik Bhattacharya, a ruling Trinamool Congress MLA, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 11 in connection with the alleged irregularities in the recruitment process of primary teachers in the state. The TMC leader was removed from the post of chairman on an order of the Calcutta High Court, before which a number of petitions have been moved alleging graft in the appointment process of teachers in state-sponsored and aided schools.

