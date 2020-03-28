The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Nusrat Jahan Visits Market To Buy Essentials; Advocates Social Distancing; WATCH

General News

Amid the nationwide 21-days lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, West Bengal MP Nusrat Jahan was seen buying essential commodities in the Chetla Market area

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:

Amid the nationwide 21-day lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak, West Bengal MP Nusrat Jahan was seen buying essential commodities in the Chetla Market area on Saturday. In the video, we can also observe that while shopping for essential commodities she was also speaking to the locals and spreading awareness about maintaining social distancing.

West Bengal recorded its highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in one day with five persons testing positive for the infection on Friday. This has taken the total number of infected persons to 15 including one death in the state. 

A total of over 825 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India so far. 19 person have lost their lives. 

READ | Here's Centre's New Lockdown Addendum Marking Farming & Agriculture Services 'essential'

READ | Woman Arrested In Kolkata For Spreading Fake Rumour About Coronavirus-infected Doctor

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Trump
TRUMP IGNORES SOCIAL DISTANCING
MHA
COVID-19:MHA ISSUES SECOND ADDENDUM
Putin
PUTIN'S YELLOW HAZMAT SUIT
COVID-19
RAMDAS ATHWALE DAY 4 OF LOCKDOWN
COVID-19
RESPONSE 'STEP-BY-STEP': SANYAL
Google Animal feature
GOOGLE'S 3D ANIMAL FEATURE