Nusrat Jahan Visits Market To Buy Essentials; Advocates Social Distancing; WATCH

Amid the nationwide 21-day lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak, West Bengal MP Nusrat Jahan was seen buying essential commodities in the Chetla Market area on Saturday. In the video, we can also observe that while shopping for essential commodities she was also speaking to the locals and spreading awareness about maintaining social distancing.

West Bengal recorded its highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in one day with five persons testing positive for the infection on Friday. This has taken the total number of infected persons to 15 including one death in the state.

A total of over 825 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India so far. 19 person have lost their lives.

