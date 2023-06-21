'Nyoma Airfield To Be A Game-changer Once Operational,' Says Colonel Ponung Doming

Significant steps are being taken by the Government of India to develop strategic border areas and prepare a strong front-line defence system. One such project is 'Nyoma Airfield' which will be the highest in the world once operational.

While talking to Republic TV, Colonel Ponung Doming (in charge of project Nyoma Airfield), looking around the mountainous regions said, "We are at the sight of Nyoma airfield, the highest airfield in the world, and from this point where we are standing, 'LAC is just 30 kms."

Airfield to be a gamechanger, says Colonel

Colonel Ponung Doming believes,that once this airfield is complete, it's going to be a game-changer as it will help in troops' movement faster to the forward locations (in case of any critical situation). The airfield is close to the LAC, which will result in quick movement of troops in case of any critical requirement.

Pointing towards the left edge of one of the mountains, Colonel Doming said "See the airfield indicators from the left and from the right side, a white color indicator. All this tells the story of the airfield."

She informed that this 2.7 kilometers airfield will also give a boost to the region.

Colonel Doming said, "Presently there are only two airports in Leh and once this third airfield is ready, it will broaden the travel horizons of Ladakh along with the employment boost for locals."