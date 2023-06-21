Last Updated:

'Nyoma Airfield To Be A Game-changer Once Operational,' Says Colonel Ponung Doming

Colonel Ponung Doming believes that once the airfield is completed, it will be gamechanger as it will help in faster movement for troops to forward locations.

General News
 
| Written By
Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
Nyoma Airfield

Nyoma Airfield in picture (Image: Republic)


Significant steps are being taken by the Government of India to develop strategic border areas and prepare a strong front-line defence system. One such project is 'Nyoma Airfield' which will be the highest in the world once operational.

While talking to Republic TV, Colonel Ponung Doming (in charge of project Nyoma Airfield), looking around the mountainous regions said, "We are at the sight of Nyoma airfield, the highest airfield in the world, and from this point where we are standing,  'LAC is just 30 kms."

Airfield to be a gamechanger, says Colonel

Colonel Ponung Doming believes,that once this airfield is complete, it's going to be a game-changer as it will help in troops' movement faster to the forward locations (in case of any critical situation). The airfield is close to the LAC, which will result in quick movement of troops in case of any critical requirement.

READ | India-China Army officials meet at Daulat Beg Oldie along LAC

Pointing towards the left edge of one of the mountains, Colonel Doming said "See the airfield indicators from the left and from the right side, a white color indicator. All this tells the story of the airfield."

READ | India-China border standoff: Major General level talks on LAC row held at Daulat Beg Oldie

She informed that this 2.7 kilometers airfield will also give a boost to the region.

Colonel Doming said, "Presently there are only two airports in Leh and once this third airfield is ready, it will broaden the travel horizons of Ladakh along with the employment boost for locals."

READ | China posing 'complicated challenge' at LAC, India taking steps to avoid status quo change: MEA
READ | India-China holds diplomatic talks, review possibilities for disengagement along LAC
READ | Ladakh's Nyoma BDC shares visuals of Chinese PLA entering Indian territory on Jan 28
First Published:
COMMENT