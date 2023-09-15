Nyoma Fields World’s Highest Airfield Amid India's Border Security Leap

In a significant display of India's commitment to reinforcing its border infrastructure, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone of the Nyoma Airfield in eastern Ladakh. Situated just 50 kilometers short of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), this strategic project aims to enhance the Indian Air Force's capabilities along the northern frontiers. Estimated at INR 218 crore, it signals India's unwavering resolve amidst persistent border tensions.

Nyoma, positioned at an altitude of 13,000 feet above sea level, presents unique challenges for aviation due to lower air density and reduced oxygen levels. However, it bridges a critical gap between Leh airfield and the LAC, facilitating swifter troop movement and logistics in treacherous terrain. With the Indian and Chinese troops remaining in a standoff along the border since the Galwan Valley clash in 2020, Nyoma's significance cannot be overstated.

China's Infrastructure Acceleration Sparks India's Response

China has intensified its infrastructure development on its side of the 3,488-kilometer-long LAC, prompting India to bolster its own border infrastructure. China's construction efforts include reinforced personnel bunkers and underground facilities in Aksai Chin, aimed at safeguarding its military assets from potential aerial or missile threats. This proactive approach by China underscores the continued challenges along the border.

India's infrastructure revamp along the LAC includes the development of multiple airfields in eastern Ladakh, including Daulat Beg Oldie and Fukche. Additionally, India has inaugurated a host of infrastructure projects with a cumulative cost of INR 2,941 crore. These projects, strategically spread across regions like Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, and others, contribute not only to defense readiness but also to the socio-economic development of these areas.

Highlight Projects: Devak Bridge and Nechiphu Tunnel

Among the inaugurated projects, the 422.9-meter Devak Bridge in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir holds great strategic importance. It facilitates rapid troop deployment and heavy equipment movement to forward areas. In Arunachal Pradesh, the 500-meter Nechiphu Tunnel, along with the under-construction Sela Tunnel, ensures all-weather connectivity to the strategic Tawang region, benefiting both the armed forces and tourists.

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has dedicated 205 infrastructure projects to the nation in the past two years, with a combined cost of INR 5,100 crore. These endeavours are aligned with India's vision to outpace China in infrastructure development along the LAC. As India proactively enhances its border infrastructure, it sends a clear message of its commitment to safeguarding its territorial integrity and ensuring readiness to address emerging challenges along its northern frontiers.