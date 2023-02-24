O.P. Jindal Global University Announces The Launch Of JGU-Model United Nations 2023

O.P. Jindal Global University proudly announces the launch of the JGU-Model United Nations 2023 (JGU-MUN). The JGU-MUN seeks to hone the skills of all participating students in the art of understanding and articulating on any global issue or problem by simulating debates being held on these at the UN and its various organs.

Under the expert guidance of distinguished professors and former diplomats, students will have the opportunity to live a unique, international experience where they will practice collaborating with people from diverse backgrounds, championing different values and perspectives, and sharpening their problem-solving skills.

Conferences will be held regionally in New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai in April and May 2023. This will be followed by a culmination event on the JGU campus, in the form of JGU MUN Global Leaders' Summit 2023, an exclusive invite-only event for the Best Delegates of each region.

The winners of the summit will not only receive attractive cash prizes, commendations, certificates and letters of appreciation, but most importantly they will get an unprecedented opportunity to study at JGU with guaranteed scholarships! Speaking about the event, Professor of Eminence (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni said,“We are proud to organise the JGU-MUN which we believe would be extremely helpful for fostering intellectual growth and enrichment among young students, particularly in understanding issues of global concern.

This seminal gathering, specifically tailored for school students, promises to provide a unique platform for interactive learning and the exchange of innovative ideas. As a leading center of higher learning, O.P. Jindal Global University remains steadfast in its commitment to shaping the minds of tomorrow's leaders and scholars.

The upcoming MUN program serves as a testament to this ongoing dedication.” Professor (Dr.) Upasana Mahanta, Dean, Admissions & Outreach, O.P. Jindal Global University, said, “JGU MUN 2023 will offer participants an opportunity to immerse themselves in the role of diplomats so as to engage in meaningful discussions, learn the art of negotiation, compromise, form alliances, and work towards creating a better world.

It will test and hone their skills of problem solving, critical analysis, and public speaking and prepare them to be the leaders of tomorrow. Our expert committee of faculty members consisting of area specialists and practitioners will closely guide and mentor all participants.

This is a unique opportunity for all MUN enthusiasts to come together to debate, deliberate and dialogue on a range of complex issues and to engage with the world around them in new and imaginative ways.” Now that COVID-19 has abated, the JGU-MUN will be organised in physical format, where conferences will be conducted to discuss the most pressing national and international concerns of our time. The conferences will be chaired by the best Executive Board members and Chairpersons the circuits have to offer.

The structure of the JGU-MUN shall cover six different committees and agendas, further details regarding which can be found at jgu.edu.in/jgu-mun-2023/.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with O.P. Jindal Global University and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).