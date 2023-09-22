OBC Leader On Hunger Strike Shifted To Hospital

OBC leader Ravindra Tonge, who is on a hunger strike here for the last 12 days for various demands of the Other Backward Classes, was shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital on Friday after his condition deteriorated.

Tonge, district unit chief of the student wing of the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh, has been demanding that the Maratha community should not be included in the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) for the purpose of reservation.

His other demands include provision of hostel facilities for OBC students.

OBC leaders have been agitating in many places in Maharashtra over these demands.

Tonge was admitted to the hospital after his blood pressure and sugar level dropped significantly, officials said.

His hunger strike will continue from the hospital, said Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh's general secretary Sachin Rajurkar.