OBC Reservation: BJP Questions Congress Over Contribution For The Backward Classes

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Historic decision regarding approval of 27% reservation for Other Backward Class (OBCs) and 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Saturday launched a political attack on the Congress party. Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader questioned Congress' operations and asked what did the party do for the backward class when their Government was ruling the country. Bhupender Yadav was speaking at a press conference at party headquarters.

The BJP leader continuing his attack asked, 'have they limited their politics for their family?'

"I also want to say that I have been chairman of parliament committee In which there was talk of giving a constitutional commission to the OBC class. I want Congress to answer what has been their role, where were they when there were two OBC commission reports but they did not implement them. All their concerns are political and their thoughts drive their behavior, and their contradictory statements as an opposition, " added Bhupender Yadav.

When asked if the Union Government is answering every opposition question, the party leader replied in question, "Where are they discussing? they are just shouting slogans, the government is giving all the answers they need but they are not ready to listen". The remarks from Yadav came amid ongoing ruckus in the Monsoon session of Parliament where the opposition parties are trying to stall the proceedings over the Pegasus issue.

कांग्रेस को बताना चाहिए कि लंबे समय तक सत्ता में रहकर उसने OBC के हितों के विषयों को क्यों रोके रखा?



आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर तबके के 10% आरक्षण के लिए कांग्रेस ने क्यों नही कुछ किया?



जब मोदी सरकार यह कर रही है तो कांग्रेस की स्थिति 'खिसियानी बिल्ली खंभा नोचे' वाली होनी स्वभाविक है। — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) July 31, 2021

Centre approves 27% reservation for OBCs & 10% for EWS

In a landmark decision, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, July 29 approved 27% reservation for Other Backward Class (OBCs) and 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in the All India Quota (AIQ) Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses from the current academic year.

The All India Quota (AIQ) Scheme was introduced in 1986 under the directions of the Supreme Court to provide for domicile-free merit-based opportunities to students from any State to aspire to study in a good medical college located in another State. All India Quota consists of 15% of total available UG seats and 50% of total available PG seats in government medical colleges.