Obesity Poses Threat To Health, Lifestyle Modifications Necessary: AIIMS Study

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has published a study that says obesity poses an enormous threat to a person's health and requires lifestyle modification by counselling and support from the provider. The study was titled 'Practice-based recommendations Lifestyle-related advice in the management of obesity: A step-wise approach' and says that "For better prevention and management of obesity practice-based recommendation is required."

The study says that initially, diets of food intake and physical activity is of utmost importance and that programs like Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) and Action for Health in Diabetes (Look AHEAD) can help reduce weight up to 5% -10% and help in correcting the habits like patterns of eating, which can improve metabolic parameters. "A programme like Pharmacotherapy has an expected response of 5% weight reduction in three months. If the client is unable to follow these consistently, the final option is to through surgical intervention. Dr Piyush Ranjan, Additional Professor Department of Medicine, AIIMS, says in the study, "A moderate calorie deficit diet of 1000-1200 kcal for women and 1500-1800 kcal for men is generally recommended for dietary management. Patients on very-low-calorie diets experience weight cycling. The calculated calorie intake should be accurately balanced between different food groups."

Systematic approach is required to reduce weight

The study suggests that a reduction of 500-750 kcal from the maintenance intake should be the first step for weight reduction. A diet of 1200-1500 kcal is considered ideal for females, while a diet of 1500-1800 kcal is recommended for males, along with a continuous and controlled reduction of calories. The study says that if a person finds it difficult to eat homemade food often while eating outside, one must avoid eating cream, fried, mayonnaise, pesto, mozzarella, basted, casserole, refined flour and honey-mustard sauce, etc.

The study also explores the long-term effects of COVID-19 on lifestyle. The study found out that patients with ailments like coronary heart disease, diabetes and sleep apnea must be considered as a high-risk group. The study also says that patients with a history of hypertension, deranged lipid profile, impaired glucose fasting and family history of heart disease should also be classified into the high-risk group.

(With ANI inputs)

