'Obligatory To Keep Pandemic Contained': NCP Concerned As India's Cases Rise By 45,720

Expressing concern over the growing coronavirus cases in the country, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon on Thursday, July 23 said that it is 'obligatory to keep pandemic contained'. Taking to twitter the NCP leader cautioned the administrators to reconsider the 'future course of behaviour of Indian people' as a measure to curb the disease. As of Thursday India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 12 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 45,720 new cases and 1,129 deaths in the last 24 hours.

"Alarmingly growing cases of Covid 19 in India day after day sounds a warning to the administrators to reconsider future course of behaviour of Indian people. It is obligatory to keep pandemic contained", Memon said in his Tweet.

READ | Covid crisis moment for India-US relations to reach their full potential: USIBC President

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 12-lakh; Andhra plans to reopen schools

India's battle against the COVID-19 Pandemic

India has reported a total of 12,38,635 confirmed cases of coronavirus out of which 4,26,167 active cases, according to the latest information from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 7,82,606 patients have cured/discharged from the infection and 29,861 deaths have been reported thus far, the Health Ministry informed.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi continue to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases making them the topmost affected states in the country. Maharashtra recorded more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases in a day, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 3,37,607. A total of 10,576 new novel coronavirus cases were reported. At present, there are 1,36,980 active cases in the state. With 5,552 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 1,87,769. 280 deaths were reported on Wednesday. Until now, a total of 12,556 persons have died owing to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 5,849 new COVID-19 positive cases and 74 deaths. The total number of cases stands at 1,86,492 including 51,765 active cases, 1,31,583 discharges, and 2700 deaths according to the State Health Department

Furthermore, Delhi has reported 1,227 new COVID-19 positive cases, while 1532 patients have recovered and 29 patients have died on Wednesday. There are now 1,26,323 total positive cases, 1,07,650 recovered patients, and a death toll of 3,719.

READ | Former and current India footballers from Manipur take up afforestation in COVID-19 times

READ | Jaishankar eyes vast unexplored India-US ties potential; advises US on 'multipolar world'