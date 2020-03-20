Odd-Even Formula To Be Applied On Public Transportation In Bhubaneswar Amid Pandemic

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced an Odd-Even formula for public transportation in the state including buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws in an attempt to restrict unnecessary travel. However, private vehicles, government vehicles and vehicles hired by hospitals will be exempted from the formula. So far 2 positive cases have been reported in the state while 223 total cases have been reported in the country.

Janta Curfew on March 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement 'Janta Curfew' - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the coronavirus spread.

The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 while the Janta Curfew is implemented and avoid going out unless extremely important. PM Modi added that the Janta Curfew will help us prepare for the upcoming challenges.

READ | PM Modi Issues 'Janta Curfew' Call For Sunday From 7 AM Till 9 PM Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for your support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

READ | MASSIVE: Modi Government Announces Stringent Measures To Combat Coronavirus; List Here

Home Ministry announces stringent measures

In a massive development on Thursday, the government of India announced stringent measures to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. For instance, international flights shall not be allowed to land in India from March 22 for a week. Moreover, the Centre has directed the state governments to advise the people below the age of 10 and above the age of 65 to remain at home.

The state governments have also been instructed to enforce work from home for private-sector employees barring for those working in emergency or essential services.

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: Global Death Toll Surpasses 9,300, Total Cases At 227,761

Meanwhile, the Railways and airlines have been asked to suspend all concessional travel except for students, patients and divyang category. To minimize crowding, all Group B and C central government employees will attend office on alternate weeks besides the introduction of staggered timings for all employees.

READ | Virat Kohli Lauds PM Modi's Speech On COVID-19, Appeals To Citizens To Follow Guidelines