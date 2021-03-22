Odd That ATS Solved Mansukh Hiren Case Before NIA Takeover; Blaming Vaze To Save Who?: BJP

A political fight has broken out after Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) claimed to have cracked the Mansukh Hiren death case following the arrests of bookie Naresh Dhare and suspended constable Vinayak Shinde. The two individuals were arrested by the agency on Sunday after establishing links with the prime accused - suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze.

Making a big claim over the ATS investigation, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar alleged that the agency is "pinning the blame on Vaze to save the main political brass" allegedly involved in the scandal. Bhatkalkar claimed that ATS suddenly declared its result in a hurry to shield the accused netas, just before the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency. He also alleged that the ATS was attempting to "misguide the NIA probe" by declaring the culprit the Hiren death case.

Maharashtra HM Deshmukh accused of extortion

The massive claim by the BJP comes in the backdrop of grievous allegations of extortion and corruption levelled against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. In an explosive letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, transferred Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh was in close touch with controversial cop Sachin Vaze, so much so, that he asked the inspector to collect Rs 100 crores for him every month, from various places across the city.

The Maharashtra BJP has demanded Deshmukh to step down from the post in light of the allegations leveled by Police CP Param Bir Singh and also called for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the Rs 100 cr claim. The Home Minister has refuted the allegations and accused the cop of attempting to save himself in the case. Deshmukh also said that he might file a defamation case against the cop.

Interestingly, a day after claiming to have solved the Mansukh Hiren death case, the ATS chief arrived at the residence of Maharashtra HM to brief him on the investigation report. State ATS chief Hemant Karkare arrived at Deshmukh's Gyaneshwari bungalow on Monday and briefed him on the report. As per the ATS' version, the arrested bookie had supplied Sachin Vaze with SIM-cards from Gujarat, one of which was used to make the last phone call to Mansukh Hiren, whereas the constable in question, who was a parole convict in the Lakhan Bhaiya 2006 encounter case, met Vaze on the day before Hiren's death at Vaze's CIU office.