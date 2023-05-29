Ode To Tamil Civilisational Culture | How Sengol In Parliament Highlights Tamil Culture

The installation of the historic Sengol by Prime Minister Modi that took place on May 28 symbolised Tamil culture and its glory.

The historic golden spectre that was handed over to the Prime Minister by Tamil Adheenams not only symbolised the great civilizational difference of South India, which now stands tall in the Parliament of India, but its installation in the new Parliament building also outlined the fact that how important role the Parliament plays in keeoing the democratic set up of our country alive.

The lost Sengol and its revival

The story of the golden sceptre's revival is fascinating. It first came to public consciousness in 1947, after Britishers handed over the holy Sengol to Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to mark the transfer of power after India gained Independence.

Notably, during the Chola period, the Sengol carried a great importance, as the historic spectre was used during the coronation ceremonies of kings and was symbolic of the transfer of power from one ruler to the next. It also symbolised the Chola King's authority and commitment to justice.

The historic golden sceptre was more or less forgotten after 1047, but it came to public attention after it was handed over to Nehru in 1947, and later in 1971, once again, the Sengol was discussed after a Tamil scholar mentioned it in a book, and then the central government mentioned it in 2021–22. The historic Sengol, which was handed over to Nehru, was created by a famous Tamil jeweller, Vummidi Bangaru.

Nehru accepted the holy spectre from Adheenam, who was specially brought from Tamil Nadu. The ceremony was held in the presence of Lord Mountbatten and historic scholar C Rajagopalachari, who approached the Dharmic Mutt in the Tanjore district of Tamil Nadu -- the Thiruvavduthurai Adheenam to carry out puja before Mountbatten gave it to Nehru.

The term Sengol comes from the Tamil word "Semmai," which means righteousness. Sceptre is made of gold and silver, decorated with many precious gems, and is 5 feet long, carrying a golden orb at the top. The orb has a carving of Nandi, the bull that is precious to Lord Shiva.

How did Sengol come to Prime Minister Modi's attention?

Sengol was brought to PM Modi's attention after a classical dancer wrote a letter to him. Dr Padma Subhramanyam brought the PM's attention to this lost gem in 2021 when, in her letter, she highlighted the significance of the historic sceptre. Subrahmanyam, in her letter to the PM, translated a Tamil article on the sceptre and emphasised that the people of our country must know about the Sengol and its importance.

"I am the one who has been writing a history of culture; I didn't know about the Sengol episode in our history because no textbook has any reference to it. I thought Sengol had to be publicised. So I translated the entire Tughlaq article into English and wrote a covering letter to the Prime Minister stating that the Sengol must be brought out. This is how the whole thing started."

Notably, it was after Subrahmanyam's letter that various events finally led to the installation of the Sengol in the new Parliament building.

PM Modi installs Sengol at new Lok Sabha chamber | WATCH