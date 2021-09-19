Odia Litterateur, Journalist Manorama Mohapatra Dies At 87

Eminent Odia litterateur and journalist Manorama Mohapatra died here on Saturday.

She was 87.

The former editor of the largest Odia daily 'Samaja' was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital after she complained of chest pain. She died while undergoing treatment, sources at the medical establishment said.

The daughter of Padma Bhushan awardee Radhanath Rath, Mohapatra was the face of women empowerment in Odisha.

She had won the Sahitya Academy Award in 1984, Soviet Nehru Award in 1988, Critic Circle of India Award in 1990, Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar Samman in 1991 and Rupambara Award in 1994.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and many other dignitaries including Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan condoled her death. Patnaik said the state has lost a learned and an esteemed personality.

As an educationist and litterateur, Mohapatra had created a niche in the Odia literary world. She had played a pivotal role in creating awareness on social issues especially concerning women, Patnaik said.

As editor of 'Samaja', she took journalistic ethics to a new level, Patnaik said, while praying for peace to her soul.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)