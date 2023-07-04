Last Updated:

Odisha: 2 Minors Die After Mother 'throws' Them Into Well

Two minors died and another was injured after their mother allegedly threw them into a well before attempting to end her life by suicide at a village in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said

Press Trust Of India
Image: Representative/Shutterstock


Two minors died and another was injured after their mother allegedly threw them into a well before attempting to end her life by suicide at a village in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said. Rashmita Gouda, 30, and her elder daughter Gunjan (9) were rescued by locals from the well, while 10-month-old Alisha and Asish (5) lost their lives, a police officer said on Monday.

The incident took place at Lauguda village in the district late on Sunday.

Gouda’s husband works as a labourer in Chennai, and was not present at the time of the incident, the officer said.

Gunjan and her mother are undergoing treatment at a community health centre.

A preliminary inquiry has revealed that some family dispute could have triggered the act, SP (Ganjam) Jagmohan Meena said.

Further investigation is underway, he added. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

