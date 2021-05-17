Odisha: 21 More Members Of Vulnerable Tribal Groups Test Positive For COVID-19

Odisha's Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) reported more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after 21 more members tested positive for the virus. So far, 45 members of the vulnerable group have been afflicted with Coronavirus which has spread to the members of the Dongaria Kondha community, the Bonda tribe, amongst others.

At least 19 people have taken to the virus in the Dongaria Kondha tribe living at Pakeri village in Rayagada district. The tribe inhabits the hilltops of the Niyamgiri Hills on the border of the Rayagada and Koraput district.

"Health condition of the affected persons is being closely monitored by our rapid response team and required medicines are being given," an official said.

Over 10 members of the Bonda tribe have tested positive in the Malkangiri district. The Bonda tribes divided into Lower and Upper Bondas are one of the most ancient tribes in Odisha. While Lower Bondas live on the foothills of Bond hills, the Upper ones live in the hill range in the Khairaput block, mostly untouched by modern civilization. The tribe reported its first case on April 26.

"After the Odisha government closed the weekly markets, a group of Bondas had visited a nearby market at Anakadil in Andhra Pradesh. It is suspected that they got infected from there," said a district administration official.

To safeguard the ancient tribe, the Odisha government has decided to seal the roads connecting Bonda Hills to Anakadil.

Coronavirus cases have also been reported in other communities of the PVTG which had remained safe during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Project Director of Odisha PVTG Empowerment and Livelihood Improvement Programme, P Arthanari.

Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) are characterised as a homogeneous group with a small population, physically isolated, low literacy level, adopting simple technology with stagnant or diminishing population and are the less developed and more vulnerable among the scheduled tribes. In India, there are about 75 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups out of which 13 PVTGs are found in 12 districts of Odisha.

(With PTI Inputs)