Odisha: 3 CRPF Personnel Martyred In Maoist Attack; CM Naveen Patnaik Offers Condolences

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Tuesday were killed in Maoist attack in Odisha's Nuapada. CM Naveen Patnaik offered his condolences.

Astha Singh
Odisha

On Tuesday, three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a Maoist attack in Odisha's Nuapada district. The CRPF officials informed that the incident took place in Patadhara Reserve Forest in Bheden block at 2.30 p.m. in the afternoon when they were involved in a road inauguration. The three deceased CRPF personnel have been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shishu Pal Singh, ASI Shiv Lal, and Constable Dharmendra Kumar Singh.

The Odisha police further informed that the Odisha government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of each martyr. DGP Odisha expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and assured that the department will carry out operations in the area to track down the Maoists.

Odisha CM Condoles death of CRPF personnel

Taking to Twitter, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the attack and expressed his condolences on the demise of the CRPF personnel. "Shocked at the unfortunate incident in Nuapada District where 3 CRPF jawans laid down their lives fighting the Maoists valiantly. My condolences to the families of the bravehearts".

BJP leader Baijayant Panda also expressed his grief and offered condolences to the kin of jawans. He assured that the perpetrators of such violence will be punished. 

