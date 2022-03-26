Odisha: 43 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 More Death

Odisha registered 43 more coronavirus cases on Saturday, while there was another fatality, the Health Department said.

There are 431 active cases, while 69 COVID-19 patients recuperated in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin.

The daily positivity rate was 0.1 per cent and the infections were detected out of 44,882 sample tests.

The state had logged 55 cases and no fatality on Friday.

The toll rose to 9,118 as a 73-year-old man died in the Ganjam district.

In all, the state has logged 12,87,421 cases, out of which 12,77,819 people have recovered so far.

