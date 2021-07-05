Odisha: 62-year-old Woman Beheaded In Mayurbhanj Over Suspicion Of Practising Witchcraft

In a shocking incident, an elderly tribal woman was beheaded over suspicion of practising witchcraft in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, the police said on Sunday. The deceased 62-year-old woman has been identified as Jamuna Hansdah who was a resident of Balibhol village, Karanjia Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sudarshan Gangoi said.

Tribal woman beheaded in Odisha

As per the police, the woman's decapitated body was found near the village on Sunday. However, the woman's head is yet to be recovered. In addition, the police have also detained two youths for questioning in connection with the horrific incident. Meanwhile, Hansdah's family members alleged that she was targeted after the recent death of a person in the village. The police have informed that the elderly woman was last seen on Saturday evening. As of now, a murder case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Odisha man hacks wife, daughter to death; hangs himself

In another incident, a 50-year-old man has allegedly hanged himself after hacking his wife and daughter to death in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Jota Chandpatna village in Jagatsinghpur Sadar police station area on Friday night, its inspector-in-charge Pravat Kumar Sahu said.

Locals rescued the man's wife and daughter and rushed them to hospitals in critical condition. The daughter, who was in her early twenties, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a local hospital, while her mother died while being taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, the officer said. The incident is suspected to be a fallout of a family dispute but further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind it, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)