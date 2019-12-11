The Debate
The Debate
Odisha: 72-year-old Woman Living In Toilet For Last Three Years

General News

The 72-year-old woman, identified as Draupadi Behera, is living inside a toilet while her family including grandson and daughter sleep outside the toilet.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Odisha

In a shameful piece of news coming in from Odisha, a woman in her early 70s has been living in a toilet for the last three years. The 72-year-old woman, identified as Draupadi Behera, is living inside a toilet while her family including grandson and daughter sleep outside the toilet. The woman is from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district and has requested authorities to provide her with a house. 

The shameful incident

According to the woman, she had earlier raised the issue with the local administration. The authorities promised her to provide with accommodation but Draupadi Behera is still awaiting a place to reside. Sarpanch of the village while speaking to the media said, that he doesn't have the power to construct a home for her, but he will do it if the government orders to construct an additional house for her. 

Satya Mohanty, a human rights advocate has urged the central and the state government to look into the issue and do the needful as soon as possible. The case is grabbing headlines across the country with people showing rage on social media over the government's inefficiency to provide the poor with basic human needs. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a visionary scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) on June 25, 2015. The initiative focuses on providing affordable houses to the poor of the country but after looking at the plight of the 72-year-old Draupadi people on social media are asking questions from the government. 

