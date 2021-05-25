Odisha: 8 People Missing After Boat Capsizes In Sileru River Ahead Of Cyclone Yaas

Eight migrant workers went missing after a boat capsized in the Sileru river near the Odisha- Andhra Pradesh border on Tuesday. The Chitrakonda Police station has launched search and rescue operations near the border to recover the people who went missing after the boat collapsed. As per Visakhapatnam SP BV Krishna Rao, one body has been recovered so far.

8 people missing after a boat capsizes in Sileru river in Chitrakonda Police station limits in Odisha, near Odisha- Andhra Pradesh border; search and rescue operation underway: Visakhapatnam SP BV Krishna Rao — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

Odisha prepares for Cyclone Yaas

Odisha is bracing itself for a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm- 'Cyclone Yaas' which is expected to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around Balasore by May 26 noon. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest news on Cyclone Yaas has revealed that the storm is currently 320km South-southeast (SSE) of Paradip and 430km SSE of Balasore.

SCS ‘Yaas’ lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, about 320km SSE of Paradip, 430km SSE of Balasore, likely to move north-northwestwards, to cross north Odisha coast during noon of 26th May as a VSCS. pic.twitter.com/SV33nLgG8Z — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 25, 2021

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has directed its rescue teams to ensure that medical oxygen generation plants in Odisha and West Bengal are "working and alive" in case the storm affects their functioning. A total of 149 teams for evacuation and rescue operations have been deployed in the states. Out of these, 99 will be deployed on the ground and the remaining 50 will be available at the force's various bases across the country for fast airlift if necessary.

Cyclone Yaas landfall

Cyclone Yaas is very likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha with a speed of 155 Kmph to 165 Kmph, gusting to 185 Kmph on May 26. Deputy director at the Regional Met Centre in Kolkata Sanjib Bandopadhyay said that the system, which lay centred about 620 km south- southeast of Balasore and 610 km south-southeast of Digha in West Bengal over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, will move in a north-northwesterly direction.