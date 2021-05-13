Odisha: 98-year-old Woman With Co-morbidities Defeats COVID; Returns Home Within A Week

In a heartening development, a 98-year-old woman with co-morbidities from Odisha’s Bhubaneswar defeated COVID-19 and fully recovered from the deadly disease. The woman named Annapurna Biswal had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 5. Her family members admitted her to the SUM COVID Hospital, Bhubaneswar for treatment.

Biswal, who suffered from filaria, hypertension, and diabetes responded to the medication and recovered within a week's time. "The dedicated care extended by the doctors and nurses has helped my mother recover," said her son Kulamani Biswal.

Annapurna's granddaughter-in-law Rajashree Biswal said, "We never thought she would recover after she was infected by COVID-19, but we are extremely happy with the treatment given to her." The help desk set up in the hospital extended great support to the family during the difficult time, she added.

As per official data, Odisha currently has 89,736 active COVID cases. The state recorded 2,418 fresh cases and 17 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

103-year-old Freedom Fighter Beats COVID-19

In a similar incident, a freedom fighter from Bengaluru defeated COVID-19 at the risky age of 103 and returned home on Thursday. Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy was admitted to the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research for treatment and turned around within five days’ time.

"I developed symptoms five days ago but there were no complications as such. Yet, I decided to get admitted because I have respiratory problems. Now, I am getting discharged," Doreswamy said.

As per the sources, he was getting treated and personally monitored by the director of the Jayadeva Institute Dr C N Manjunath, a prominent cardiologist and the son-in-law of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.