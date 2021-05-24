Odisha: ADG Law & Order Reviews Preparedness In Balasore, Bhadrak In Wake Of Cyclone Yaas

The governments of Bengal and Odisha are on high alert as a severe cyclonic storm Cyclone Yaas is set to make landfall on 26 May. As Cyclone Yaas nears, YK Jethwa, ADG Law and Order, visited Balasore and Bhadrak to review evacuation plans and post-cyclone rescue and recovery operations on Monday, May 24. In order to combat the severe cylone, 60 ODRAF formations and 55 platoons were deployed.

Cyclone Yass in Odisha

Meanwhile, ahead of Cyclone Yaas, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has directed its rescue teams to ensure that the country's major medical oxygen generation plants in Odisha and West Bengal are "working and alive."

Also, S N Pradhan, the NDRF's director-general, said the force has set aside a total of 149 teams for evacuation and rescue operations, of which 99 will be deployed on the ground and the remaining 50 will be available at the force's various bases across the country for fast airlift if necessary.

Also, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting with the Chief Ministers of Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh, as well as the Lt. Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, through video conferencing on Monday, May 24, to assess their preparedness, as well as that of central ministries and agencies, to deal with the situation arising from Cyclone Yaas. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level review meeting yesterday.

Amit Shah reviewed and reiterated to state/UT administrations that all COVID-19 clinics, laboratories, vaccine cold chains, and other medical facilities have sufficient power backup arrangements. He also advised them to ensure sufficient supplies of all necessary medicines and supplies in hospitals, given the likelihood of vehicle disruption.

Cyclone Yass update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday, May 24 that the cyclone is expected to make landfall between Paradip, Odisha, and the Sagar Islands, West Bengal, on May 26 evening after intensifying into a "very strong cyclonic storm" with wind speeds ranging from 155 to 165 kmph, with gusts up to 185 kmph.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: Twitter@ANI/PTI