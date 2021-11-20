Odisha allows opening of auditoriums, cinema halls, logs 239 new COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 (PTI) With significant improvement in the coronavirus situation in the state, the Odisha government on Saturday allowed cultural gatherings, opening of auditoriums and cinema halls adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.

The state on Saturday registered 239 new COVID-19 cases including 37 children and adolescents taking the tally to 10,46,798 while two fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,391, a health department official said.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena in a fresh notification said that cultural gatherings/programmes including melodies, orchestra/jatra/opera, dances, cultural competitions, open air theatres/drama/street plays/other such performances and others will be allowed with due compliance to COVID-19 protocols effective from Saturday.

This apart, the auditoriums/assembly halls/similar facilities will be also allowed to open adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.

The notification said that open air theatres/jatra/opera will be permitted by the local authorities subject to compliance of COVID safety protocols such as mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing. As many as 2000 persons will be allowed maintaining a distance of 6 feet from each other and seating arrangement will be made accordingly.

As far as possible, facility for online booking of tickets may be arranged by the organisers and sufficient number of counters will be opened to prevent crowding during booking of offline tickets, it said, adding that for indoor halls, the number of viewers/spectators will not exceed 50 per cent of the seating capacity of the hall, it said.

Cinema halls, theatres will be allowed to open with up to 50 per cent of capacity and operate with due compliance to Covid protocols. In closed places, the number of persons including invitees will not exceed 50 per cent of the hall capacity, the order mentioned.

The person having two-dose vaccination certificate and Rapid Antigen Test and RT-PCR negative report obtained within 72 hours prior to the function will be allowed to attend the event.

Persons with symptoms of influenza like infection and severe acute respiratory infection will not be allowed to the events while vulnerable groups of people such as persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities and pregnant women are not advised to attend such function.

The order also categorically said that chewing of gutkha/paan and spitting at event place is strictly prohibited.

However, permission for such activities will be given by the district authorities or the municipal corporation commissioners keeping in view the local corona situation. The persons violating the order will be liable to punishment under the law, the order said.

Meanwhile, the daily COVID caseload in Odisha remained above 200 for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday. The new cases were reported from 19 districts while 11 other districts did not register any such cases.

While 242 new infections were detected on Friday, the state had reported 229 infections on Thursday, 226 on Wednesday, 206 on Tuesday, and 185 on Monday.

Of the new cases, Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part reported 123 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (24).

With 239 people testing positive for the infection out of 57,295 samples tested on Friday, the daily test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.41 per cent. The TPR was 0.42 per cent on Friday, 0.39 per cent on Thursday, 0.37 per cent on Wednesday, 0.41 per cent on Tuesday and 0.32 per cent on Monday.

The Health and Family Welfare department said that two fresh fatalities were reported from Bhubaneswar in Khurda district which took the COVID-19 toll in Odisha to 8,391.

This apart, 53 other COVID-19 persons have died due to comorbidities.

The state currently has 2,387 active COVID-19 cases while 10,35,967 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 354 on Friday.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 2.31 crore sample tests including 57,295 on Friday. The state’s positivity rate stands at 4.51 per cent.

As many as 1,42,01,899 people have been fully inoculated with double doses of the COVID-19 vaccine till Friday, the H&FW department said. PTI AAM RG RG

