Odisha And Andhra Ministers Hold Meet To Resolve Language Issues Of Border Area Residents

Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das and Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Shariff Mohammed Ahmed held a meeting to discuss the language issues of border residents of the two states. The meeting was held in Bhubaneswar to majorly solve the language problems of Telugu speakers and Odia speakers at the border areas of the two states.

Whati is Telugu-speaking people facing on Odia borders

Speaking to ANI, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Shariff Mohammed Ahmed said, “We met the Education minister regarding issues of Telugu-speaking people in bordering districts. There are nearly 80 lakh people residing around the area who speak Telugu. They are facing language problems in schools and want Telugu as their mother tongue language.”

Also Read: Chhattisgarh CM Calls On Assam’s Industrialists To Set Up Bamboo, Tea Industries In State

Also Read: Niti Aayog: 'Panel May Recommend Using CSR Funds For Coronavirus Vaccination'

Ahmed further said that he had requested the Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das to fill the sanctioned posts of retired Telugu teachers. However, a similar problem is being faced by the Odia speaking students in Andhra Pradesh. Das said, “Andhra ministers expressed that Telugu-speakers have been facing some problems in the state. Odia people in Andhra have also been facing problems. They have given a memorandum and we are going to address it to the best of our abilities. We have about 140 vacancies and the state govt is doing its best to solve the problem.”

Students' demand

Students residing in the borders of these two states' have requested the authorities to make their spoken language the primary language and keep Odia and Telugu as optional language along with Hindi. Also, Mohammed Ahmed explained that the Telugu language teachers' positions are yet to be filled due to the unavailability of qualified teachers.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: NMA Withdraws Heritage Bye-laws Shree Jagannath Temple In Puri Citing Technical Glitches

Also Read: As Students Of Malappuram Schools Test COVID Positive, IMA Asks State To Shut Schools