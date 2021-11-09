Odisha & Andhra Pradesh CMs Discuss Left-wing Extremism, Polavaram Project

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Jagan Mohan Reddy in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. As per a joint release, the two chief ministers held a 'cordial and fruitful' meeting and discussed a number of issues of mutual interest including the problem of left-wing extremism and ganja cultivation. The crucial Polavaram Project on the Godavari and the disputed construction of barrage over the Vamasadhara River was also discussed during the meeting.

"The Chief Ministers of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh had a very cordial and fruitful meeting today. Both the states not only share borders but also a long and glorious history and heritage. At times of need, both states have extended full cooperation and assistance, a fact borne out during the natural disasters in the past. A number of issues of mutual interest were discussed by the two Chief Ministers, particularly in the field of water resources, common boundary, energy and left-wing extremism," the joint release by the Odisha and AP CMs read.

Resolution on Kotia villages, Polavaram project discussed

During the meeting, the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha CMs decided to closely work on resolving issues pertaining to the Kotia group of villages. The feud pertains to the ownership of 16 out of 28 villages of Kotia between the states. Apart from that a resolution on Naredi Barrage, Janjhavati Reservoir, Polavaram project, the release of water for Bhahuda river, and a mutual NOC for the Balimela and Upper Sileru in the Energy sector was also discussed.

Additionally, to further their cultural ties, Jagan Mohan Reddy and Naveen Patnaik announced that the states will work towards setting up a chair for Odia and Telugu languages in B R Ambedkar University, Srikakulam and Berhampur University, respectively. "Besides, the appointment of language teachers in schools in border districts of the two states, the supply of books and the conduct of language examinations will also be taken up to promote brotherhood," the release stated.

It was resolved that AP and Odisha will continue the legacy of mutual cooperation and in the true spirit of 'Federalism'. The Chief Ministers decided that their Chief Secretaries will set up an institutional mechanism to deliberate on mutual issues and find a solution in the best interest of their people.