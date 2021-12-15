Odisha Approves 7 Projects Worth Rs 511 Crore Investment

The Odisha government on Wednesday accorded in-principle approval to seven industrial projects worth Rs 511.19 crore investment which would generate employment for 6,402 people in the state, official sources said.

The approval was accorded at the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra.

The projects approved by the panel were from employment intensive sectors like textile and renewable energy, a senior industries department official said.

A proposal of the Ambattur Fashions to set up a men’s and women’s apparel manufacturing unit at Chandaka in Khurda district at an investment of Rs 51 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 4,700 persons, got the approval.

The committee has also approved another textile unit by the Wild Lotus Fashions to set up a garment manufacturing unit at the Chhatabar Industrial Estate in Khurda district at an investment of Rs 52.62 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 560 persons.

The panel gave nod to set up a New Kraft Paper unit with a capacity of 300 tonne per day by the Shree Banshi Luxmi Private Limited (a subsidiary of Pioneer Packaging Private Limited) at Somanathpur in Balasore district at an investment of Rs 120 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 750 persons.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited also got the approval to set up a 10 MW Solar Power Plant in Boudh at an investment of Rs 52.28 crore. The project will generate employment opportunities for over 65 persons.

The panel also gave in principal approval to Prachi Resorts to set up a 4-star Hotel in Bhubaneswar at an investment of Rs 63.30 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 85 persons.

Similarly, it gave nod to Sygma Tubes and Pipes to set up a 5,00,000 MT Tube & Pipe manufacturing unit at Rengali in Sambalpur district at an investment of Rs 51.99 crore. The proposed project will generate employment opportunities for over 60 persons.

The iron ore beneficiation plant of PTCL Infrastructure Limited got the approval for the expansion of its iron ore beneficiation plant from 1.5 MTPA to 2.5 MTPA at Barbil in Keonjhar district at an investment of Rs 120 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 182 persons.

“The government’s primary focus has been on the employment intensive sectors like textile and apparel industries which employ thousands of employees in a single unit. Considering the huge skill force in this domain, such apparel industries will minimize the outflow of migrant workers to other states and create massive employment in the state,” an official statement said.

