Odisha Artist Moharana Claims To Have Made World's Smallest Idol Of Lord Ram

Odisha's miniature artist, Satyanarayan Moharana has claimed to have made the world's smallest idol of Lord Ram on the occasion of Ram Navami. According to the artist, the idol's height is 4.1 cm and he managed to complete this wooden miniature of Lord ram within an hour's time.

Artist Moharana said, "This year on Ram Navami, I have created the world's smallest wooden figurine of Lord Ram with 4.1 cm height." Amid the ongoing second wave of COVID-19, Satyanarayan urged people to stay at home and said,

"I request all of you stay at home. Don't go to temples. Stay at home and pray to Lord Ram to end this second wave of COVID-19."

At the outset of COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration and spirit of the festival was grimming through out the nation. Due to lockdown and curfew across many States, places to worship or people gatherings of any sort are shunned. This levelled celebratory festival to lay low.

However, Ram Navami was celebrated in Bengaluru in the right and subtle spirit. Few devotees were spotted dressed as Lord Ram, Lord Laxman and Hanuman. Deeming it as a godly deed in today's relevance, they were seen distributing masks to pedestrians, motorists and police officials.

Ram Navami history and Ram Navami significance

Navratri is one of the most special Hindu festivals and is celebrated over a span of 9 days. Each day is very auspicious and has a significance of its own. Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of Navratri and is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month according to the Hindu Calendar. Read on to know more about the significance and history of Ram Navami.

Ram Navami is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama. The Hindu scriptures mention that Lord Rama is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu and was born in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. It is believed that Ram Navami signifies the victory of goodness over evil and the establishment of the Dharma to beat the Adharma.

On this day, Hindus spend the day reciting Rama Katha or reading stories of Rama like the epic Ramayana. Some devotees mark the event by taking the infant Rama's miniature statues, washing it and dressing it up, then putting it in a cradle.

Some also organize social activities and community meals. Some mark Vrata (fasting) this day. Some people also indulge in charity and feed children and poor.