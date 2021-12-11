Odisha Assembly Adjourned For 20 Days Before Schedule Amid Ruckus Over Teacher's Murder

Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro on Friday had adjourned the eighth session of the 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly sine die, 20 days ahead of the schedule. The decision was taken after the House was unable to transact any business amid the ongoing protests by the oppositions over the kidnap and murder of a female teacher in Odisha's Kalahandi district. Stating that no important official business is pending, the speaker announced the culmination of the winter session.

The Winter session of the Odisha assembly which began on December 1 was scheduled to conclude on December 31 having 26 working days. However, the session ended early with 17 working days left. Also, in the past nine working days, no significant business transaction took place in the House with the opposition creating a major ruckus shouting slogans, blocking the Assembly gate, ringing bells, sprinkling Ganga Jal and cow dung.

Apart from that, the Appropriation Bill which was passed in the House also led to an uproar. BJP and Congress members also staged a walkout and sat on a dharna. Ever since the Assembly session commenced, the opposition has been demanding removal and arrest of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra for allegedly allowing the prime accused to escape from police custody in connection to the murder case of a Kalahandi female teacher, Mamita Meher.

Opposition creates ruckus over Odisha teacher murder case

The incident took place on October 8 when a 24-year-old teacher working in a private school was kidnapped and later murdered. She went missing on October 8 and later her burnt half-decomposed body was recovered from the school playground on October 19. Allegedly, the President of the school's Managing Committee who is said to be closely associated with MoS Mishra is the prime accused in the case further triggering uproar in the state.

This has led to an intense winter session of the Assembly which commenced on December 1. While members of the BJP are demanding the case to be investigated by the CBI, while Congress leaders were seen staging protests to prevent Mishra from entering the Assembly premises.

Image: PTI