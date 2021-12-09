Odisha Assembly pays tribute to Gen Rawat, 12 others who died in helicopter crash

Bhubaneswar, Dec 9 (PTI) The Odisha Assembly was adjourned till the post-lunch session on Thursday after members of the House paid tributes to General Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, his wife and 11 other armed forces personnel who died in a helicopter crash.

Legislators observed a two-minute silence in the House to pay homage to those who lost their lives in the chopper crash in Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik moved the obituary reference through virtual mode.

"With profound grief, I rise to inform the august House of the sudden and untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika ji, and 11 other armed forces personnel in a tragic helicopter crash on 8th of December, 2021 in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu," the CM said.

Patnaik said General Rawat had an extremely distinguished career of over four decades of selfless service marked by exceptional gallantry.

"He was conferred with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, and many prestigious awards," the chief minister said.

Patnaik also described the demise of General Rawat and other army personnel as an "irreparable loss to the nation".

He said their outstanding service to the nation will always be remembered.

BJP's chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi, Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra and CPI(M) member Laxman Munda supported the motion moved by the chief minister.

Speaker S N Patro adjourned the House till the post-lunch session as a mark of respect to the departed army personnel in the chopper crash.

General Bipin Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course, the Indian Air Force had said in a statement.

Those killed in the crash included Brig LS Lidder, the military adviser to the Chief of Defence Staff, and staff officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh.

The other personnel killed were Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja. PTI AAM BDC BDC

