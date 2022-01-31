Odisha baby sale: Father among five arrested

Jajpur (Odisha), Jan 30 (PTI) Five people were arrested in connection with the alleged sale of a newborn baby by a couple in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said.

The arrested five are the father of the baby girl, the buyers and two others who worked as middlemen.

The police also rescued the baby from the possession of the buyers - a childless couple - from their house in Mahakalapada area in Kendrapara district.

The baby was born in a community health centre in Dharamsala area on Thursday. As her parents were poor and already have three children, they allegedly sold her to the childless couple for Rs 12,000 the next day, police said.

After the local people brought the incident to the attention of the administration, Jajpur District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) was directed to inquire into the matter and submit a report on Saturday.

After a complaint was lodged by the department concerned, Dharmasala Police registered a case, started investigations into the incident and made the arrests.

Dharmasala police station IIC Rakesh Kumar Tripathy said a local Anganwadi worker and her brother who acted as middlemen between the buyers and sellers were arrested.

A local court remanded the five arrested people to judicial custody. PTI COR AAM NN NN

