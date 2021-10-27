Odisha-based NGO Assists Poor Children In Making And Selling Earthen Lamps Ahead Of Diwali

Ashayen, an Odisha-based NGO, is assisting underprivileged children, particularly rag pickers, in making earthen lamps to help them fund their schooling. The news agency, ANI quoted Ashayen NGO Chairman Ratnakar as saying, "In preparation for Diwali, approximately 58 children are painting diyas. We create various festival-themed things and sell them".

"Through their abilities and talents, we're attempting to make them self-sufficient", he continued. "These children make handcrafted greeting cards, rakhis, lamps, and other artefacts for various social occasions such as New Year, Diwali, and Rakhi", he said further.

Bhubaneswar NGO helps children ahead of Diwali

"More than 50 children are doing this kind of art and craft in five centres. So far we have made two thousand diyas and still in the process of making more", the NGO chairman stated. A student at the NGO named Laxmi Reddy also spoke to ANI regarding the initiative and said, "My father passed away early, my mother is working as a labourer, I am associated with this NGO for the last seven years. Now ahead of Diwali, we are making diyas, we also make rakhis, new year greeting cards etc during different occasions and festivals. From that, we get some funds for our education". "We have set the target to make five thousand diyas", said another student Payal Behera.

NGOs help people ahead of Diwali

As Diwali approaches, many people try to clean up and get rid of all the junk that has been accumulating in their homes for a long time. Instead of disposing of the garbage, let's 'Gift Your Scrap' this year. Bhumi NGO, in collaboration with Give India, has launched a new initiative called 'Gift Your Scrap', in which people can collect dry scrap and 'sell' it to a scrap collector affiliated with the NGO, who will provide the dry scrap's worth. Donors can also guarantee that their money is put to good use by following Bhumi NGO on social media or through Give India.

7.5 Lakh Diyas To Be Lit For Deepotsav

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government informed that the Ayodhya administration will create a new Guinness World record by lighting 7.5 lakh diyas at the Ram Ki Paidi ghat on the banks of the river Saryu, setting a new Guinness World record. The administration set the previous record by lighting 5.84 lakh diyas in 2020.

