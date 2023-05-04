Odisha: BJP Demands Central Forces Deployment In Jharsuguda By-elections

The opposition BJP on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer seeking deployment of central armed police force personnel during the by-poll to the Jharsuguda assembly segment on May 10.

A BJP delegation led by Dilip Mallick submitted the memorandum to the CEO alleging that the law and order situation in the state, particularly in Jharsuguda has "deteriorated".

The BJP delegation claimed that 71 of the 253 polling booths of the Jharsuguda assembly constituency are highly sensitive. Therefore, steps should be taken to ensure extensive security arrangements in these booths, BJP state media cell chief Dilip Mallick said.

This apart, they demanded CCTV camera arrangement, drone cameras should also be deployed in and around these booths, he said, adding that CAPF personnel must be deployed in Jharsuguda to ensure free, fair and impartial bypoll.

Meanwhile, in a major jolt to the opposition party ahead of the by-poll, BJP’s Jharsuguda district unit president Mangal Sahoo quit his post and joined the ruling BJD on Wednesday.

Sahoo said he decided to leave the saffron party and join the BJD as he was immensely inspired by Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik’s ideals. He joined the BJD in the presence of a senior party leader.

Sahoo also met Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar.

In another related development, the chief minister sanctioned half an acre of land and Rs 3 crore for the construction of a building at Bhubaneswar for people belonging to Agria Samaj, dominant in Jharsugududa assembly segment.