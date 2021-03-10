Odisha BJP Seeks Centre's Intervention In Similipal Forest Fire, Memo Given To Union Min

Days after a fire devastated the 21 ranges of the Similipal forest division in Odisha, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other MPs from the state on Wednesday handed over a memorandum to Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, demanding his intervention in the issue for forest fires that continue to spread in the forests of Odisha.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Sashi Pal, and his team are on the spot for over a week and are trying to stop the fire. "The intensity of the fire inside the National Park is high because of the hot climate in Mayurbhanj district. Extra precautions are being taken to regulate it," Pal had told PTI.

'Man-made fire' allege locals

When the locals were asked, a few pointed "The fire is man-made. It is lit by people using dry leaves for collecting forest produces like Sal seeds, Mahua flowers and firewood, besides smuggling timbers and poaching." An investigation into the matter was awaited that was sought by Union Minister Pradhan on Wednesday.



Taking to Twitter, Pradhan had written on March 2 "Distressed to learn about the forest fire raging in Similipal Tiger Reserve from social media platform. Request the urgent attention of Shri @PrakashJavadekar and CM Shri@Naveen _Odisha on this alarming situation at one of the most important biosphere reserves of the country."

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan & other MPs from Odisha hand over a memorandum to Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, demanding his intervention into the issue of forest fires in the state. pic.twitter.com/TOPqPv8GCS — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021



MSME Minister blamed media for not covering the issue on priority

Referring to the flames that have been spreading across the region, the MSME Minister Pratap Sarangi had criticized the media for not covering the issue upfront. He said Similipal is burning and it's not a good sign for Asia. Mayurbhanj needs national and international's media attention as its cause is genuine. Sad, not any leading national media is covering the story of Similipal since the fire broke a week ago."



However, the Chief of Task Force on a forest fire, Dr. Sandeep Tripathy on Tuesday said "The state government has decided to engage more manpower and equipment to tackle the fire. As many as 600 squads are already working hard to contain the blaze. Hundred more squads will join them soon. Each squad contains 10 people and a vehicle."



The officials claimed that there has been no loss of lives, animal or human and that 95 percent of fire points have been attended to and extinguished. Now, as the Union Environment Minister is set to intervene in the matter, further developments are likely to reveal what caused the massive fire.