Odisha BJP Team Meets Guv, Claims Poor Being Denied Housing Scheme Benefits

A delegation of BJP MLAs on Tuesday met Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and urged him to facilitate a special 'Gram Sabha' session, where people, whose names have been allegedly deleted from a housing scheme beneficiary list, will get to air their grievances to the state government.

The state's panchayati raj and drinking water department had on Monday released a provisional list of 9.5 lakh beneficiaries who would be allocated a house under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) scheme.

The delegation, led by BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi, claimed that 1.5 lakh names, which had figured in the waiting list prepared in 2018-19, were found missing in the provisional list.

Alleging that the state government took political leanings into consideration while preparing the list, Majhi said, "The BJP stands by the people who were denied justice by the state government. We have urged the governor to call on government officials concerned for addressing grievances of these 1.5 lakh people. Justice should be done." The senior BJP leader also said that saffon party would not hesitate to gherao the chief minister's residence if the state government did not accommodate these people and drop the ineligible ones.

The ruling BJD, however, rejected the allegation of the BJP and said people can submit fresh applications through proper channels.

No ineligible person will be given benefits, said BJD MLA Dhruba Sahoo.

