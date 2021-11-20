Odisha: BSF Intelligence Helps Recover IED Placed At Under Construction Roadside Pavement

Based on specific BSF Intelligence, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered and demolished by Bomb Disposal Squad on November 19 near Odisha. According to an official statement, the recovery was made along the roadside near Pujhariput chowk on Ramagiri Gupteshwar road which is approximately 5 km from COB Ramagiri of Koraput district in Odisha. The IED was found concealed and placed on the pavement of under construction roadside near Pujariput chowk.

Additionally, the operation was carried with the help of a mine detector and explosive checking dog that confirmed the presence of a bomb.

Maoist presence in Odisha

The 'Swabhiman Anchal' in Malkangiri district has been a Maoist hotbed. However, recently, the state's Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay had claimed that the state police has brought over 80 per cent area undercover. In fact last month, three suspected Maoists, including two women, were gunned down in an exchange of fire in Tulasi Forest Range in Odisha’s Malkangiri district. At the same time, two women Maoists, allegedly involved in carrying out 11 attacks on security forces, had surrendered before a top police officer in Odisha.

IED recovered in Chhattisgarh

In a major breakthrough, Security forces recovered firearms, IED components, and Naxal literature in the jungles of Budhanchapar in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon region, informed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The 38th Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Chhattisgarh Police carried a joint operation on Thursday morning and seized arms and ammunition.

"In a joint search operation today morning, the 38th Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) along with Chhattisgarh Police recovered firearms, IED components, and Naxal literature in the jungles of Budhanchapar in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon region," said ITBP.

On November 6, eight Maoists were arrested from a forest near Morpalli village under Chintalnar Police Station limits in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The joint squad of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), an elite unit of the CRPF and Sukma Police Station made this arrest in the area.