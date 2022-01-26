Odisha: BSF Launches Boat Ambulance Services In Malkangiri District On Republic Day

On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) launched boat ambulance services in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district in Odisha. The service comes as a huge help for people in shifting patients to nearby hospitals in Swabhiman Anchal (erstwhile Cut-Off Area). This service will be available on both sides of the Balimela dam and about 35 villages will benefit from the facilities, the BSF said.

BSF launches at ambulance services Malkangiri district in Odisha

A majority of villages in the area do not have road connectivity, which makes it difficult for them to access ambulance services. In case of health emergencies, they carry patients on slings or bamboo stretchers through forest areas to reach the mainland.

BSF launched a Boat Ambulance in Swabhimaan Anchal, Distt Malkangiri, Odisha on 73rd Republic Day at Janbai with active support of State Administration to address medical exigencies of inhabitants living in remote locations & ensure prompt medical aid.#JaiHind#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/4FX2t8zaXN — BSF (@BSF_India) January 26, 2022

Though the boat ambulance will operate on all days, the officers will likely avoid providing assistance to the villagers late at night due to the threat of Maoists in the region. A mobile number will be displayed on the boat ambulance and the contact numbers of BSF officers will be circulated in the panchayats to spread awareness among people about the service.

Boat Ambulance services

The boat has been equipped with a drip system, medicines, paramedical staff, and if necessary some doctors will also accompany the patients, said a BSF officer. Upon reaching a motorable road, BSF officers will also arrange a regular ambulance to shift the patient to the nearby hospital.

The officers said they have been organizing medical camps in remote areas of their deployment for the benefit of the local population. The BSF has been undertaking several public welfare programs in the area are people are also benefitting from various government schemes.

Regarding the threat of Maoists in the region, a resident of Swabhiman Anchal said, “There is no fear of Maoists, we are living happily. It is being possible due to the State government plan. BSF personnel has been watching us round the clock. We are very happy with this service."

The boat has been equipped with a drip system, medicines, paramedical staff, and if necessary some doctors will also accompany the patients, said a BSF officer. Upon reaching a motorable road, BSF officers will also arrange a regular ambulance to shift the patient to the nearby hospital.

(Image: Twitter)