Odisha: BSF Recovers Three IEDs From Maoist-hit Swabhimaan Anchal In Tentulipadar Village

In a major crackdown, a special operations team of the Border Security Force (BSF) have recovered three Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) in Odisha's Tentulipadar village on Sunday. According to BSF updates, three of the IEDs were recovered on an adjacent road of Tentulipadar in Koraput's Swabhimaan Anchal area in broad daylight.

The operation which was carried out on the basis of specific inputs led to prompt and timely action by the BSF further foiling the nefarious plans of Maoists in the area. Meanwhile, the recovered items include a completely assembled tiffin of IED weighing around 2-3 kgs followed by a tiffin fitted IED weighing around 1-1.5 kgs and lastly, two grenades fitted IEDs.

RECOVERY of IEDs by BSF

On specific info,Spl Ops Party of BSF recovered 3 IEDs adjacent to kuchha road near Tentulipadar in Swabhimaan Anchal on 26 Dec 21. Prompt and timely action of BSF foiled nefarious activities of Maoist

In a quick response to the recovery, the bomb disposal team of the BSF also reached the spot and destroyed the IEDs in Situ.

Meanwhile, this recovery took place nearly after a month of another discovery made on the basis of BSF intelligence by the bomb disposal squad near Pujhariput chowk on Ramagiri Gupteshwar road in Odisha. An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found concealed and placed on the pavement under of an under-construction road. It was later demolished by bomb disposal squad.

Notably, the Swabhimaan Anchal area in Odisha's Malkangiri district has been a hotbed of Maoist activities. In several past instances, several Maoists have been gunned down during encounters by security forces.

ID recovery in Chhattisgarh

In a similar incident, two improvised explosive devices were also recovered from two separate locations in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. The explosives which were recovered on Saturday were defused by the BD squad safely. Reportedly, the IEDs were planted to target security personal who have been engaged in anti-Maoist activities in the district and have been intensified over the past few weeks in the insurgency-hit areas of the district.

