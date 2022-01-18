Odisha: BSF Thwarts Major Terror Attack; Recovers 3 Tiffin Bombs From Malkangiri District

Thwarting a major terror bid, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday recovered three tiffin bombs in Odisha. The three IED bombs were recovered adjacent to foot tracks connecting the villages of Sadaram and Bhajaguda. The BSF foiled terror attempt that was targeted for the operating troops in Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri district. The search operations are underway in the area. This is the fourth seizure from the area in the last one month.

BSF recovers 3 tiffin bombs

#NationalTerrorPlot | BSF foils a major terror attack; recovers 3 tiffin bombs in Odisha



Tune in for more details: https://t.co/3AdouQWfxw pic.twitter.com/XsllKmUFBm — Republic (@republic) January 18, 2022

Odisha Police recovers huge quantity of explosives

On January 15, a huge quantity of explosives, suspected to be left behind by Maoists, was found in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Friday, police said. Among the materials found were four tiffin bombs, 20 web belts, 19 jungle caps and a large number of medicines. Superintendent of Police Nitesh Wadhwan informed that the explosives were found in a forest near Maribeda and Nademanjari villages in the Jodamba police station area. The police are suspecting Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee Maoists cadres behind the recovery

"We are suspecting that these explosives belonged to Maoist cadres of AOBSZC (Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee) and were intended to be used against civilians and security forces," he said.

The bomb was detected during a combing operation in Swabhiman Anchal at Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, personnel of the Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF). It is also suspected that the Maoists fled the area, leaving behind the explosives, due to the combing operation, the officer said. In the wake of the seizures, further combing and search operations are underway in the area, Wadhwan said.