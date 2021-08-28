Odisha Cabinet Approves Electric Vehicle Policy To Reduce Emission, Promote EVs In State

The Odisha State Cabinet on Friday approved the Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021 which aims at reducing emissions caused by the use of traditional fossil fuel-run vehicles and to promote the manufacture of electric vehicles. The approval to the policy was given in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

As informed by Odidha Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra, the meeting chaired by CM Patnaik gave a go-ahead to the Electric Vehicle Policy and said that it is necessary for reducing vehicle pollution and carbon emissions from regular vehicles. This will reduce the emissions caused by regular fossil-fuel-run vehicles and promote the manufacturing of more and more electric vehicles. Speaking about the objective of the policy, he said that it targets to adopt 20 per cent for all electric vehicles registrations by 2025 and also facilitate innovation, research, and development.

The CMO Odisha also took to Twitter to provide details regarding the policy. "Under the new policy, financial incentives will be extended such as incentives for manufacturing industries, purchase incentives, scrapping incentives, interest subvention in loans, waiving of road tax and registration fee. The incentives will be provided under start-up policy," read one of his tweets.

#Odisha Cabinet headed by CM @Naveen_Odisha has approved Electric Vehicle Policy to promote the use of electric vehicles in the State, facilitate research & development. Objective of the policy is to have 20% battery electric vehicles in all vehicle registrations by the year 2025 pic.twitter.com/VZgXJyLeMI — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) August 27, 2021

Under the policy, various incentives will be provided for the manufacturing of such vehicles.

Some other major decisions taken by Odisha Cabinet

The meeting also gave approvals to many other policies and projects, including interest subvention in loans, waiving of road taxes, registration fees, incentives under the startup policy of the MSME department followed by the approval of the Odisha Sand Policy, 2021. As per that, the policy will look into the prevention of illegal mining of sand and ensure a monitoring mechanism with IT-enabled regulations.

The Cabinet also took decisions concerning various departments including social security and empowerment of persons with disabilities, fisheries and animal resource development, water resources, commerce and transport, higher education, general administration and public grievance, revenue and disaster management, law planning, and convergence, and steel and mines.

It also approved a tender of Rs 199.60 crores for the construction of a wall at the Kanpur irrigation project site, which is slated to be completed within 11 months.

