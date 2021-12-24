Odisha Cabinet approves projects for solving low voltage problems

Bhubaneswar, Dec 24 (PTI) The Odisha government on Friday took several major decisions including approval of the projects for solving the low voltage problem in different areas, career advancement policy for multi-lingual Sikshya Sahayaks, construction of Sandul barrage project in Kalahandi district.

The decisions also included construction of an underground pipeline irrigation system from Rangali right irrigation system for irrigation in Dhenkanal and Cuttack districts.

The decisions were taken in the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The meeting also decided to go for construction of underground pipeline from Anandapur barrage for irrigation of around 9,800 hectares in Balasore district.

The 13 major decisions related to the departments of Energy, Industries, School and Mass Education, Water Resources, Fisheries and Animal Resource development, Housing and Urban development, Law, Works and Parliamentary affairs.

In regard to solve the low voltage problem in different areas, the Cabinet decided to implement five transmission projects in low voltage pockets in the state with 30 per cent equity support from the state government.

A study on load flow carried out by the Discoms revealed that certain low voltage pockets and some mega lift irrigation points in the state require immediate attention, said the chief secretary in a video message.

Accordingly, the state transmission utility based on the proposal of Discoms proposed to execute five transmission projects. Four grid sub-stations and associated lines and one 132 KV line with an outlay of Rs 259.43 crore out of which 30 per cent (Rs 77.83 crore) will be provided as equity support by the state government.

The state government has been implementing various schemes and projects to provide quality and reliable power supply to electricity consumers, he said.

The state Cabinet also approved the exemption of electricity duty on power consumption in favour of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Paradip Refinery unit based on Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government and IOCL.

Indian Oil Corporation had entered into an MoU for setting up of 9 MTPA crude oil refinery at Paradip of Jagatsinghpur district. As per the provision made in the memorandum the electricity duty for 5 years is to be exempted by the state government to encourage the unit.

This will facilitate the investment made by Central Government Public Sector Unit as per the commitment made in MoU and encourage other Central Government PSUs to invest in the State, an official note said.

The Cabinet also approved the tender for the Sandul barrage project across the Sandul river in Kalahandi district with an execution amount Rs 125.46 crore. This project will provide irrigation facility to 5,000 hectares in drought prone areas.

This apart, the tender for the work of construction of underground pipe line irrigation system for 24,063 hectares of cultivable command area (CCA) and command area development (CAD) for 26,334 hectares of CCA of Rangali Right Irrigation Project (Phase-I) in Dhenkanal and Cuttack districts have been approved.

The tender for part of the construction of distribution system for 9,803 hectares of CCA including command area development (CAD) for 9,803 hectares of CCA of Salandi Left main Canal has been approved.

The cabinet also approved the lowest turnkey tender of NCC Limited amounting to Rs 888.50 crore for execution of redevelopment and expansion of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, construction of residential accommodation and allied infrastructure. PTI AAM RG RG

