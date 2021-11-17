Odisha, Chhattisgarh Police Hold Joint Meeting To Counter Left-Wing Extremism, Drug Use

The Odisha and Chhattisgarh Police held a coordination meeting on Tuesday to bring more synergy and cooperation in the operations against Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) and countering drug trafficking in the states.

Several agreements between the police forces were reached at a meeting attended by senior officers, including the DGPs. The Central Reserve Police Force officers also attended the meeting, an official statement said.

Two DGPs decided to augment cooperation between the Chhattisgarh Police and the Odisha Police and on the LWE matter, the additional director general of police (operation), Chhattisgarh, and the inspector general (operation), Odisha would act as nodal officers.

Odisha's deputy inspector general of Special Task Force and the DIG of Criminal Investigation Department-Crime Branch, Chhattisgarh will be nodal officers for cases related to smuggling of narcotic drugs, it said. Other modalities for the joint operations and further cooperation were also finalized, the statement added.

Odisha CM meets Andhra CM to discuss Left Wing Extremism

Last week, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had held a meeting with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss a number of issues of mutual interest including the problem of left-wing extremism and ganja cultivation

During the meeting, the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha CMs decided to closely work on resolving issues pertaining to the Kotia group of villages. The feud pertains to the ownership of 16 out of 28 villages of Kotia between the states. Apart from that a resolution on Naredi Barrage, Janjhavati Reservoir, Polavaram project, the release of water for Bhahuda river, and a mutual NOC for the Balimela and Upper Sileru in the Energy sector was also discussed.

