Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Condoles Death Of PM's Mother

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben.

Naveen Patnaik

Hiraben died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday morning. She was 99.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of #HirabenModi, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members and friends during this hour of grief, #OmShanti," he tweeted.

Patnaik asked minister Srikant Sahu to attend the funeral of Hiraben on his behalf. 

