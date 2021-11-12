Odisha: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Dedicates 142 Transformed Schools In 5 Districts

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicated 142 schools in five districts on Thursday as part of the state government's 5T School Transformation programme, including 67 in Sundargarh, 30 in Cuttack, 23 in Balasore, 12 in Nabarangpur, and 10 in Kandhamal. The first phase of the 5T School Transformation programme saw the completion of 1,075 schools in 30 districts across the state. Earlier last month, the Chief Minister inaugurated 50 transformed schools with improved conditions in Hinili, Ganjam District, out of the 1,075 schools. The dedication ceremony for refurbished schools will take place until November 24.

During the inauguration event, Patnaik noted, "The future of the country is being shaped in schools. There is a saying that children constitute one-third of our population, but all of our future, school time is one of the most important times in a child's life, so it's our responsibility to create opportunities for the development of their skills during this time."

5T School Transformation programme

Odisha CM also highlighted the 5T initiative, saying, "School transformation is the best example of our 5T programs (Technology, Teamwork, Time, Transparency and Transformation). This is what made the transformation possible. Technology has given us access to smart classrooms, e-libraries, computers and modern laboratories. Similarly, the joint effort of all of us is Team Work." "The third principle is time, By November 14, I had ordered the completion of 1,072 schools. It has been completed in the targeted time due to the dedication and hard work of all of you," he added, as quoted by ANI.

"Transparency is the fourth principle." Some of the improvements that have occurred in schools have been explored with local residents. Transparency is the 5T program's most powerful tool, he stated. "All of this has resulted in transformations that we can all see and feel," he noted.

The Chief Minister went on to say that the school transformation programme had eradicated the disparities between city and village schools. "The state government has set aside 15% of places in government medical and engineering universities for children from government schools, allowing them to pursue their dreams of becoming doctors and engineers."

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)