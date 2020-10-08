Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Reviews COVID-19 Situation & Management In State

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on October 7 reviewed COVID-19 situation and its management in the state via video conferencing . During the review meeting, he praised the COVID-19 warriors who have been working tirelessly in the fight against the pandemic. Patnaik also emphasized on the need to focus on anti-viral drugs.

As per the official release, the central government had announced Rs 50 lakh as compassionate assistance to the families of the COVID-19 workers. The release further said that a list of over 60 workers who died while performing Coronavirus management duty was sent to the centre but the government "has agreed to help only one martyr". CM Patnaik added that the state government will once again draw the attention of the central government in this matter.

As the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Odisha surpassed 2 lakh, Patnaik expressed his satisfaction over the COVID-19 management in the state. The national recovery rate is 85 per cent while the state's recovery rate is 89 per cent. He also informed that in the last 8 months over 36 lakh Coronavirus samples have been tested in the state, out of which only 6.75 per cent cases tested positive. Patnaik directed the senior officials to contact all the COVID-19 patients who are in the hospital and home isolation and ask them for their well-being.

As the festive season is approaching, Patnaik urged the people to be more vigilant. While giving a brief account of COVID-19 management in Odisha, Chief Secretay of Department of Health informed that the death rate in the state is 0.4 per cent. Odisha has the lowest death rate among all the major states in India. The state is at 6th position among the stated in terms of COVID-19 recovery, he added.

COVID-19 statistics in Odisha

So far, Odisha has recorded over 2,38,003 positive COVID-19 cases, out of which 2,10,217 have recovered and 940 died. As per the latest updates by MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2673 new cases, 16 deaths and 1160 recoveries have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state are 26,846.

