Odisha Chief Secy Needs To Pay Rs 1 Lakh As Compensation For Tubectomy Negligence: NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed Odisha Chief Secretary to pay compensation of Rs. 1 lakh to a victim for negligence while conducting Tubectomy. The compensation amount will be paid to the victim of Tubectomy negligence whose urinary tract was cut while operating her.

The Chief Secretary has been asked to pay the amount to the victim within six weeks and has also been asked to submit a compliance report along with evidence. Radhakanta Tripathy, a human rights activist, filed a petition against the doctor from Daspalla Community Health Centre(DCHC) in Nayagarh District who performed the surgery. The NHRC passed the order based on Tripathy's petitions.

How Tubectomy negligence took place?

The Joint Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Odisha sent the enquiry report of the Chief District Medical and Primary Health Office of DCHC, Nayagarh. According to the enquiry reports submitted on July 5, 2019, a sterilisation (Mini lap) operation camp took place at Community Health Centre, Dasapalla.

"Dr. Nabakishore Sahoo Obstetrics and Gynaecology(O&G) Specialist conducted a Mini Lap tubectomy operation. He found adhesion of peritonium which pelvic soft tissue, and during the separation of adhesion, he found that the anterior wall of the urinary bladder was injured. He repaired the bladder with vicryl stitch and put a folic catheter for urination and advised her to remain in ward for treatment," a report submitted by Tripathy read.

He added, "During surgery, the patient was kept under the O&G ward for a parenteral antibiotic and under observation for 22 days to remove the catheter. After doing ultrasonography, the bladder was alright and the patient was discharged."

The NHRC studied the reports and concluded that the anterior wall of the urinary bladder was stitched and a folic catheter was put to allow urination. She had been kept in the ward for the treatment, but her co-patients advised her to refer DHH. On July 16, 2019, she was admitted to DHH with a complaint of abdomen pain, followed by a tubectomy surgery and kept admitted for 22 days in the hospital. Later on, she was discharged on August 6, 2019.

The NHRC stated that the action was horrible & legally liable and issued a notice to the Chief Secretary for the compensation of Rs. 1 lakh to the victim. However, the government submitted the report stating that all types of pre-medical check-ups were done before the surgery. NHRC, further, rejected the contention and took note of the patient who suffered 22 days of the trauma and directed the Odisha chief secretary to pay the compensation. Prior to this, the unit also directed the Chief Secretary of Odisha to pay a total amount of Rs. 14 lakh to 56 women who had undergone the process of sterilisation by cycle pump in a camp in Angul.

